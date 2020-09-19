CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago woke up to the chilliest temperatures in May on Saturday, but the cool weather won’t last long, as temperatures will return to around 80 degrees by the middle of next week.
Temperatures dropped to 46° at O’Hare International Airport overnight, with some suburbs even seeing temperatures in the upper 30s early Saturday.
Average highs this time of the year are around 74°, but on Saturday it will only reach the low 60s in the Chicago area.
But a warming trend will bring high temperatures up to nearly 70° on Sunday afternoon, to the middle 70s on Monday and Tuesday – the first day of autumn – and nearly 80 on Wednesday.
For the Bears’ home opener on Sunday, temperatures will be around 65° at kickoff at noon.
We’re also looking at a dry week ahead, with mostly sunny skies expected at least through Friday.