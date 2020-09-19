CHICAGO (CBS) — It was dedication day Saturday for the new DePaul College Prep campus.
Students, staff, and alumni of the school gathered for a dedication ceremony at the school’s new 17-acre campus at 3300 N. Campbell Ave. in the Roscoe Village neighborhood.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on hand along with Blaise Cardinal Cupich, who gave a blessing to the school’s buildings and athletic fields.
DePaul College Prep, formerly Gordon Tech High School, moved to the new campus from its longtime home at 3633 N. California Ave. just across the Chicago River’s North Branch.
From 1904 until 1967, the site of the new DePaul College Prep campus was part of the storied Riverview amusement park.
The specific plot of land where the DePaul College Prep campus is located was also home to a DeVry University campus for decades after Riverview closed. DeVry has since moved to the former Sears store at 1900 W. Lawrence Ave.