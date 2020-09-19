CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials announced 1,104 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as nine additional deaths.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Indiana State Department of Health has announced 110,759 coronavirus cases, including 3,278 deaths. Another 225 probable deaths have been reported, based on clinical diagnoses of patients who did not have a positive test when they died.
The latest #COVID19 case information for Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 110,759
🔹 Total deaths: 3,278
🔹 Tests administered: 1,844,301
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/cJt02epFPQ
— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) September 19, 2020
As of Saturday, Indiana has tested 1,292,615 people for the virus. According to ISDH, the state’s seven-day average positivity rate was 4.2% as of Saturday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.