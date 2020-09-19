DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Indiana State Department Of Health

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials announced 1,104 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as nine additional deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Indiana State Department of Health has announced 110,759 coronavirus cases, including 3,278 deaths. Another 225 probable deaths have been reported, based on clinical diagnoses of patients who did not have a positive test when they died.

As of Saturday, Indiana has tested 1,292,615 people for the virus. According to ISDH, the state’s seven-day average positivity rate was 4.2% as of Saturday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.