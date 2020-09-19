Surging Reds Hit 4 Home Runs Off Jonathan Stiever To Beat White Sox 7-1The AL Central Division-leading White Sox's momentum hit a snag as rookie Jonathan Stiever got hit hard in his first major league road appearance.

Cubs Blank Twins 1-0 For 5th Straight WinKyle Hendricks stuck out 10 and walked one before Jeremy Jeffress worked around two walks in the ninth for his eighth save.

Bears vs. New York Giants: Three Things To Watch For In Chicago's Home OpenerThe Bears play host to the New York Giants at Soldier Field on CBS 2 Sunday at noon. It’s third straight year these two NFC teams have clashed. The last two games were decided by no more than five points.

Athletes Unlimited Softball Gives The Power To The PlayersA new and unique women’s softball league is playing a six-week schedule at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont.

White Sox Rally For 4-3 Victory Over Twins, Clinch First Playoff Spot Since 2008The White Sox fell behind 3-2 in the 6th inning, with all five of the runs from the two teams coming off solo home runs, but in the 7th inning, the South Siders relied on small ball to take the lead.

Fantasy Football: Start Ben Roethlisberger, Sit Drew Brees In Week 2The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the reasons why Big Ben, not Drew Brees should be in your starting lineup this week.