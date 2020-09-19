CHICAGO (CBS) — A day of protests in Chicago on Saturday led to police officers being injured and demonstrators arrested.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, the clashes came during only one protest, amid other demonstrations remained peaceful.

Around noon Saturday, Federal Plaza downtown was flooded with dozens of protesters taking a strong stance against police brutality and for racial justice. It was part of a national day of protest in the names of the likes of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Car honks from a caravan mixed in with the sounds of chants. The Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression made its demands known – among them community control over police.

“We’re not asking anybody for this,” a demonstrator said. “We’re demanding this.”

But around 2 p.m. on the Near West Side, it was a different scene, as Chicago Police said a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement turned combative.

Officers lined the intersection of Ashland Avenue and Adams Street near Malcolm X College. They said protesters tried to take over the street.

It resulted in three arrests and two officers injured.

There was more of a temperate tone around 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Benedict Parish, where ralliers formed a line along Irving Park Road near Leavitt Street.

A mix of young an old gathered at that rally and made noise. The title of the event was, “Black Lives Matter: A Family Rally for Racial Justice.”

Back on the Near West Side, charges were pending against protesters. They were being held at the Near West (12th) District police station.

Some of the charges include aggravated battery to an officer and obstruction of an arrest.