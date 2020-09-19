CHICAGO (CBS) — Twisted Tapas in Rogers Park is among the latest restaurants to announce it is going out of business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant at 1146 W. Pratt Blvd. said its last day in operation will be Sunday, Sept. 27.

“COVID has destroyed this industry and we are another casualty,” Twisted Tapas said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The restaurant has been open for seven years. It specialized in both traditional and international fusion tapas.

Twisted Tapas’ predecessor, Twist at 3412 N. Sheffield Ave. in Wrigleyville, was open for 12 years before it changed names and moved to Rogers Park.

“We hope to see all of our customers one last time. You made this place so special. We all felt it an honor to serve you and to get to know so many of you,” the Facebook post said. “We will miss seeing your faces and sharing life stories with you.”

Anyone who wants to make a last visit is asked to make a reservation, as COVID-19 mandates are in place and only 23 people can be seated at a time.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), who regularly posts an Alderwoman’s Table on Facebook with reviews of Rogers Park restaurants, mourned the loss of the restaurant in a post on Saturday.

“It’s no secret this place has the best, most inventive tapas in the City. A less known secret – this place has the best flan we have ever eaten – other than Natalia’s family’s of course,” Hadden posted on Facebook.

She added: “We will miss Bob and Jill and the rest of the team terribly. Thank you for bringing an abundance of fantastic food and love to Rogers Park for 7 years.”