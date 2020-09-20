CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop in the Chatham neighborhood Saturday night.
The officer stopped a white Buick SUV in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, when the driver fled, striking the officer’s arm, police said.
The Buick then sped east on 83rd Street near Ingleside Avenue when the driver sideswiped a Toyota Camry that was heading west. The 38-year-old woman driving the Camry was not injured.
Police are still searching for the drive of the Buick, and Area Two detectives are investigating.
The officer was taken to a hospital in good condition.