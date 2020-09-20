CHICAGO (CBS) — The western states’ wildfire smoke made for milky skies on Sunday; expect more milky skies on Monday too.
The low for Sunday night is in the lower 50s, with partly cloudy skies. For Monday, the high is in the middle 70s.
A long period of above-average temperatures and dry days are to come. The best chance of rain is on Thursday, but only a 20 percent chance.
There will also be fabulous fall weather all next week. It will be above average all week with highs near 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday and into the 80s Saturday.