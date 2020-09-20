CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday will be a gorgeous sunny day with low humidity and near average temperatures. The high will reach 72 degrees.
Sunday night will be clear and seasonal with a low temperature of 52 degrees.
Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with afternoon haze from western wildfires. Highs will reach 75 degrees.
Moisture from Tropical Storm Beta is possible south of I-80 later in the week. High pressure is in control this week with plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures. There will be more periods of haze from the western wildfires,w hich could make for some very pretty sunsets.
By Thursday a weak system will try to push through the area, but it is still questionable if the area will see more than some extra clouds.