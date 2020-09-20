CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver shot while talking to someone outside his vehicle in the West Lawndale neighborhood has died after someone else walked up and shot him inside his car.
The driver, a 46-year-old man, was talking with someone in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 10 a.m. when the unknown person walked up and shot at the victim, according to Chicago police.
The victim then fled the scene, driving east on Roosevelt when he struck a parked vehicle that then struck a pedestrian waiting for a bus in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.
The driver was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he later died.
The shooter is described as a Black man wearing a surgical mask, a black hoodie with graphic design, blue jeans and gym shoes. He was scene getting into a vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.