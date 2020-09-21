CHICAGO (CBS) — Up from Sunday’s new COVID cases, the number of coronavirus cases in the state is at 1,477 with seven confirmed deaths.
On Sunday, the number was 1,402. Below are the areas where people died of the coronavirus:
*Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
* Ford County: 1 male 60s
* Macon County: 1 female 80s
Right now, Illinois has confirmed 275,735 cases, including 8,457 deaths. The state’s positivity rate stands at 3.5% As of Sunday night, 1,436 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of that number, 364 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Public Health Officials Announce 1,477 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/Bjf14zIn0V
— IDPH (@IDPH) September 21, 2020