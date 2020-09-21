CHICAGO (CBS) — With a few weeks into the school year at Chicago Public Schools, the teachers union said it’s already seeing ways to improve remote learning.
“We hear people say the school day right now is onerous. It’s too many hours in front of the computer screen, especially for the students,” said CTU President Sharkey, who added that teachers could use more prep time.
“We think we could have the time in front of the screens be shorter, and we think that that could connect to having more effective professional learning preparation time for teachers and other people who do that work,” Sharkey said.
Another union goal is giving more CPS students safe access to school psychologists and other clinicians.