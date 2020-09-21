CHICAGO (CBS) — Dr. Arkan Alrashid, a gastroenterologist with offices in Libertyville, has been arrested on two counts of sexual assault, accused of forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him last year after a business dinner in Oak Brook.

On Feb. 12, 2019, Alrashid and the victim were driving together after a business dinner at Gibson’s Bar & Steakhouse in Oak Brook, when he forced her to perform oral sex on her, and then penetrated her with his finger.

Alrashid was arrested on Tuesday, and posted bail, but now DuPage County prosecutors plan to ask a judge to have him placed on electronic monitoring, to be prohibited from contacting the victim or her family, and surrender his passport and any firearms he might own.

A bond hearing has been scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Alrashid’s medical license in Wisconsin was suspended for one year in 2003, after a patient accused him of sexual misconduct.

According to Wisconsin Department of Regulation & Licensing records, the woman saw Alrashid for a pelvic exam in July 2000, after she believed she had developed a urinary tract infection.

During the exam at the hospital where they both worked, the woman said she told Alrashid she was taking medication for depression, and was feeling drowsy, so he took her to the doctor’s lounge to rest. While there, he began kissing her and had sexual contact with her. The woman said she believed unless she did what Alrashid asked her to do sexually, he would breach her privacy. She later reported him to the licensing board.

Alrashid’s license to practice medicine in Wisconsin was suspended for one year, and reinstated in 2004.

The status of Alrashid’s license in Illinois is unclear, but CBS 2 has reached out to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

This is a developing story…