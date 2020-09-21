KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — Former Madison police Chief Noble Wray will be coming on as a consultant to investigate the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha last month.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said he and Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley decided to appoint a consultant who can evaluate the facts of the case and provide analysis. Wray is an expertise on use of force, the officials said.
“I am confident that Chief Wray will provide a thoughtful and fair analysis of this case,” Kaul said.
At a news conference, Wray said his mission will be to provide insight and perspective as a use-of-force expert, and not prejudge.
After Wray’s expert analysis, a decision on whether to charge any of the officers in the case will be made.
Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot in the back by Kenosha police Officer Rusten Sheskey on Sunday, Aug. 23. He was left paralyzed in the shooting and a community was left infuriated.
The shooting touched off protests; led to civil unrest, looting, and fires; and sparked even more violence when two people were killed and a third was injured in a shooting in the streets early the following Tuesday morning. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, has been charged in that incident.
Sheskey and two other officers were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.
Blake remained in the hospital as of Monday.