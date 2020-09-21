CHICAGO (CBS) — A 10-year-old girl was among three people who were shot Monday night on the city’s West Side.
The shooting happened at 8:28 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Van Buren Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.
The girl was in a vehicle and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition with a gunshot wound to the knee, police said.
A 25-year-old woman wastaken to Mount Sinai Hospital with shot to the back and leg, and a 31-year-old man was taken to Stroger in good condition with a shot to the facial area.
As of 9:30 p.m., no one was in custody and Area Four detectives were investigating.