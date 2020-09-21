DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:East Garfield Park, shooting, Van Buren Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 10-year-old girl was among three people who were shot Monday night on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened at 8:28 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Van Buren Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

The girl was in a vehicle and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition with a gunshot wound to the knee, police said.

A 25-year-old woman wastaken to Mount Sinai Hospital with shot to the back and leg, and a 31-year-old man was taken to Stroger in good condition with a shot to the facial area.

As of 9:30 p.m., no one was in custody and Area Four detectives were investigating.

 