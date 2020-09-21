CHICAGO (CBS) — The Dan Ryan Expressway became embroiled in a bizarre traffic jam Monday afternoon, after a horseback rider took to the outbound lanes.
Illinois State Police said they got multiple calls about someone riding a horse on the Dan Ryan southbound at 47th Street at 4:28 p.m.
As of 5 p.m., the horseback rider was around 83rd Street.
The rider exited the expressway at 95th Street and was arrested. The horse remained at the scene at 95th Street.
A car flanked the man during the horseback ride with a sign reading, “Kids’ lives matter.”
“Until we understand kids’ lives matter, nothing else matters,” a man is heard saying in video showing the perspective from the horse. “We’re going to shut down the whole Dan Ryan.”
</ul