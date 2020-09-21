NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Saying they were doing it for their kids, more families gathered in protests in the suburbs Monday to demand that schools reopen.
“We’ve been sitting back since March watching our children suffer and wondering, what can we do?” one mother said. “This is what we can do.”
“Every adult got to go to school and play sports and be in clubs the whole time they were growing up, and it doesn’t feel fair that we aren’t allowed to have the same experience,” one girl said.
Parents gathered in protests in Naperville, Villa Park, and Libertyville Monday.
They said distance learning does not take the place of going to school.
Parents and students have also held rallies in the city and suburbs in recent weeks demanding that school sports resume.
We reached out over the weekend to Gov. Pritzker’s office for a response about the future of fall sports. The governor’s office said there are no changes.