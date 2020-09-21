CHICAGO (CBS)– President Trump plans to nominate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement with just six weeks left until Election Day.
His announcement could come this week. However, many who admired Gingsburg and her legacy say it’s way too soon after her death to be talking about her replacement.
CBS News has learned two women judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are among the frontrunners.
Lagoa is a Florida Cuban-American and is currently a judge on the U.S. 11th circuit court of appeals.
On the other hand, the Chicago based Barrett serves as a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the seventh circuit.
Conservatives see her as a reliable voice on legal issues like abortion and gun control. But liberals are concerned she’s too influenced by her Catholic beliefs and could try seek to scale back abortion rights.
The president has stated that his pick will likely be a woman.
So far, two republican senators say they are against a nomination this close to the election. At least two more would have to join them to block a confirmation.