CHICAGO (AP) — A tumble dry — with the census.
Community groups in Chicago offered two loads for free Sunday if customers at a coin laundry filled out census forms.
Illinois has a 70% census response rate so far, but Chicago is at 60%. The deadline to fill out forms is getting close, and there’s a big push to get communities of color to participate.
Frances Velez, a volunteer at Latina Women in Action, held a sign with the offer of free laundry loads in exchange for census participation.
I stand here today as your ally- because long-standing systems don’t shift on their own. When it comes to the Census, my administration is dedicating more money per capita than any other state because it’s time for you to finally get the investment and representation you deserve. pic.twitter.com/OwYOO6JRAr
— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) September 20, 2020
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker told a Black church congregation that “filling out the census is as important as any protest” because many government programs are tied to the count.
