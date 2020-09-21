CHICAGO (CBS) — Every week, Glassdoor publishes a job market report for the Chicago area with the latest industry breakouts.

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas took a look at the data to help job seekers strategize their search.

“In Chicago, we’ve seen job openings on Glassdoor have increased 3 percent month over month, which is an improvement,” said Daniel Zhao, a chief economist at Glassdoor.

But while opportunities are opening up, Zhao said, “We still have a long way to go.

“Job openings are still down 19 percent year over year,” he said.

So where are the hiring surges?

“I’d say that there are two industries in the Chicago area that I would focus on,” Zhao said. “The first is tech.”

That is because e-commerce and delivery companies such as Amazon need frontline workers to support everything from warehousing to transportation.

“Another industry that has been doing particularly well in terms of demand for workers is health care,” Zhao said.

From dentists to eye doctors, those offices have been hiring again. Zhao also said you don’t need to have prior experience in these industries to land a job.

“Even in the tech sector there are jobs, all the way from warehouse worker to your customer service associate, marketing managers, and a lot of those jobs are applicable, or at least use skills from a wide variety of backgrounds,” Zhao said.

And your prospect of landing a remote job?

“They’re up about 60 percent year over year, so pretty drastic surge, but at the same time that’s still a pretty small share of the overall pie,” Zhao said.

Zhao said Glassdoor has a COVID-19 hub that highlights these booming industries and encourages job seekers to search there for opportunities.

CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work.

We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.