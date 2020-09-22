CHICAGO (CBS)– A 14-year-old girl escaped an attempted kidnapping in the Montclare neighborhood Sunday night.
According to police, the teen was walking her dog near Nashville and Wellington avenues around 11:30 p.m. when two men approached in a white van.
Police said the passenger started talking to the 14-year-old but she did not engage and fled the scene. The drive then followed the victim into an alley.
The teen’s neighbor was in the alley and scared the men off. The van fled the scene.
Police said witness saw the white Chevrolet cargo van had no side windows and was carrying two ladders on the rood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.