US Men's Soccer Won't Play In October; 3-Match Max In 2020The U.S. Soccer Federation is attempting to schedule a pair of friendlies for Europe in November.

'Is This The Year The SEC Beats Each Other Up?': Gary Danielson Previews LSU Mississippi State, Week 1 Of SEC ScheduleThe SEC on CBS analyst is preparing for the return of the conference this week with a new look LSU.

Lester Cruises, Schwarber Responds As Cubs Shut Out PiratesJon Lester scattered four hits over six innings and the Chicago Cubs inched closer to their first NL Central title since 2017 with a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

White Sox' Likely AL Central Title Delayed As They Lose To ClevelandCarlos Santana's two-run homer snapped a tie and José Ramírez homered again as the Cleveland Indians moved closer to clinching a playoff berth — and delayed Chicago's likely AL Central title — with a win over the White Sox on Monday night.

Jazmyn Jackson On Athletes Unlimited Softball: 'These Are Some Talented Women Out Here'Jazmyn Jackson discusses her experience in the new professional softball league called Athletes Unlimited Softball and using her platform to discuss racial injustice.

Cubs Outdueled On Pitcher's Mound As They're Shut Out By TwinsMax Kepler homered, José Berríos threw six shutout innings to outduel Yu Darvish and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night.