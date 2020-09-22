CHICAGO (CBS)– Waukegan police said two men were shot and killed Tuesday morning as they tried to break into a home, and exchanged gunfire with the people living there.
According to the Waukegan Police Department, there was a reported burglary at a home in the 100 block of Frolic Avenue around 10 a.m. Police said the caller reported that there were at least two people with guns.
Police said officers arrived at the home and found “two male subjects” lying in the front yard with gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the two men attempted to enter the house.
“While doing so an altercation occurred and shots were exchanged from the occupants of the home and the two male, deceased, subjects,” police said in a news release.
This incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story.