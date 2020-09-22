CHICAGO (CBS) — A weak disturbance may create clouds tonight near the Wisconsin line, but with dry high pressure locked in place we don’t expect rain.
Expect fair skies and light wind Tuesday night with a high of 59.
It will be warmer than normal next several days until a cold front passes this weekend, with a high of 80 both Wednesday and Thursday.
The normal high is 72 degrees.
On Wednesday, some high clouds from remnants of Beta may drift our way. Also, expect a hazy sky due to the wildfire smoke about 10k feet above our area.