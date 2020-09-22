DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Indiana public health officials Tuesday announced 652 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 112,626 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,295 according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Health officials said a 1,315,440 individuals have been tested in Indiana.

Indiana health officials are offering a free drive-thru testing site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Washington Elementary School located at 2400 Cardinal Dr. in East Chicago.