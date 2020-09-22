CHICAGO (CBS)– Indiana public health officials Tuesday announced 652 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.
This brings the total number of cases in the state to 112,626 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,295 according to the Indiana Department of Health.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 112,626
🔹 Total deaths: 3,295
🔹 Tests administered: 1,898,563
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/Tvem035woh
— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) September 22, 2020
Health officials said a 1,315,440 individuals have been tested in Indiana.
Indiana health officials are offering a free drive-thru testing site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Washington Elementary School located at 2400 Cardinal Dr. in East Chicago.