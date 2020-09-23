CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago during this time when finding a job is tough for many, including college students. We spoke to a college freshman who has figured out a way to make money, without leaving the driveway.
Yianni, a business major, is taking remote classes at DePaul University this semester. But when time allows, he’s also running a business offering at-home automotive detailing in the northwest suburbs.
He says it’s a job that works well during a pandemic with very little customer contact needed.
Since the summer Yianni has made more than 60 cars look like new again and he plans to keep it going into the fall. He says word of mouth and neighborhood apps have helped him find clients.
Prices vary, with exterior cleaning for as little as $15 all the way up to $80 for interior work.