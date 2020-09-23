CHICAGO (CBS) — Financial help could be on the way if you run a small business in Cook County.
The Cook County COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Program will provide funding and guidance to ease the pain of the pandemic. On Wednesday, Board President Toni Preckwikle went over the numbers. She said the need is serious.
In June, the Cook County Bureau of Economic Development announced a $10 million small business loan program and received close to $40 million in applications.
STARTING NOW: tune in for an announcement from @ToniPreckwinkle about Cook County's COVID-19: Small Business Assistance Program. #SmallBusinessWeek Watch live at https://t.co/RPZ9bc0WUc pic.twitter.com/3S1G3QR2Ki
— Cook County Government (@cookcountygov) September 23, 2020