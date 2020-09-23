DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
Cook County, Cook County Board President, financial assistance, Pandemic, Toni Preckwinkle

CHICAGO (CBS) — Financial help could be on the way if you run a small business in Cook County.

The Cook County COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Program will provide funding and guidance to ease the pain of the pandemic. On Wednesday, Board President Toni Preckwikle went over the numbers. She said the need is serious.

In June, the Cook County Bureau of Economic Development announced a $10 million small business loan program and received close to $40 million in applications.

 