CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois residents are getting an extra three months to renew expired driver’s licenses or ID cards, to avoid crowds at driver services facilities during the pandemic.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office said it is extending the expiration dates for all driver’s licenses and ID cards until Feb. 1, 2021. His office had previously moved those expiration dates until Nov. 1.

“Extending expiration dates until February 1 means people with an expired driver’s license and ID card do not need to visit a Driver Services facility immediately,” White said in a statement. “During this pandemic, we continue to think creatively to serve the public as efficiently as possible, while making public health and safety our top priority.”

The change does not affect vehicle registration stickers, which also had their expiration dates extended until Nov. 1, as White’s office said those can easily be renewed online.

Many Illinois residents also can renew their ID card or driver’s license online. People also can obtain a duplicate license or ID card, or abstract of their driving record online.

Older Illinois residents already get a longer break on expiring driver’s licenses. Earlier this year, White’s office said 2020 driver’s license expiration dates were being extended by one year for drivers age 75 and older, meaning they won’t have to renew their license until shortly before their birthday in 2021.

The Secretary of State’s office said online transactions have surged during the pandemic, with more than 1.2 million license plate sticker renewals online between June 1 and Sept. 20, an 84% increase from the same time period last year.

For those who must visit a Driver Services Facility during the pandemic, masks are required, and should expect long lines due to social distancing.