CHICAGO (CBS) — The Logan Theatre in Logan Square announced Wednesday that it will be closing indefinitely after Thursday due to a lack of new film.
The movie house at 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave. reopened this summer with strict precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19, and theater the efforts have succeeded – but it wasn’t enough to maintain operations.
“While our collaborative efforts to enhance safety standards have been effective in keeping The Logan a safe place to be, the lack of new film has forced us to close our doors after the last show on Thursday, September 24th,” the theater said.
The theater noted that Hollywood is postponing many films into later this year and into next year.
“Once it becomes clear that there is a consistent flow of films to play, we will make plans to reopen the theatre,” the Logan said. “Please continue to support our wonderful neighbors. We look forward to seeing you again.”