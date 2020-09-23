CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot in the shoulder in a drive-by incident in the South Loop in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 3:50 p.m. in the 800 block of South Wabash, police said.
The man was in a red-colored Jeep when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots and struck him, police said.
The 30-year-old victim ran off toward Roosevelt Road, where he was located by police who called him an ambulance, police said.
The man was taken to an unspecified hospital in an unknown condition. No one was in custody late Wednesday afternoon, and Area Three detectives were investigating.