CHICAGO (CBS) — “It’s just not fair.” Those are the words from the grieving family of a murdered gas station owner who was caught in the middle of crossfire at his job in Chicago. His family now says they were always concerned for his safety.

Mubbasher Khan’s daughter, Mariam, says her father was the hardest worker she knew, the backbone of the family.

“I just want to tell him I love him so much. He was my best friend. He was everything to me. He was the one person in the world I cared about more than anyone,” she says.

She says the 64-year-old would drive 30 minutes from home in Skokie to the BP gas station he owned in West Town Chicago.

“He was just a working man,” she said. “He needed to go out for a few hours and do something at his locations.”

But Tuesday morning Khan pulled up to the store on Western Avenue, and minutes later a car pulled up with a man running beside it. Police say people in the vehicle were shooting toward the store. Glass shattered. Khan got hit in the chest and died.

“There were just a lot of gunshots we heard. And he was just caught in the midst of it,” his daughter said.

The scene still played out as he lay dying on the ground.

Video from a nearby auto body shop shows a second person who appeared to be shot running in for help. He eventually walked away alive.

Khan’s family says this scenario was what they feared every time he went to work.

“We’d always tell him that it’s not safe. You never know what’s going to happen. He’d been shot a few years ago, too, in similar areas. So we’d always try to keep him away from that,” Mariam Khan said.

Khan’s loved ones plan to bury him in his native Pakistan. He leaves behind five children and grandchildren.

Police have no one in custody. They are looking into whether the other person shot, a 17-year-old, was the target.