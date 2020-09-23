CHICAGO (CBS) — Protests were held in multiple areas of Chicago Wednesday night following a grand jury’s decision on the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March.

Demonstrations were held in Auburn Gresham near St. Sabina Church, at Police Headquarters and Dunbar Park in Bronzeville, at Palmer Square in the Logan Square neighborhood and southeast on Milwaukee Avenue through Wicker Park, and in the downtown area.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar walked with the march that started at Palmer Square, which remained peaceful throughout as it headed southeast on Milwaukee Avenue to Ashland Avenue and then northwest again. The protesters made a stop at the Shakespeare (14th) District police station, but it was cordoned off with tape to keep them away.

The people in the march were upset about the verdict for Taylor.

“I can’t even explain it. It hurts,” said Jabbar Thomas. “It’s the injustice we keep facing and we demand change, and this is a part of that.”

“It hurts my heart. I mean, I really with that there was justice that could be seen, besides people out on the streets with the other side of it,” said Leiah Green.

It was not clear late Wednesday night where the group that started at Palmer Square was ultimately headed.

More than six months after Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot dead by police in her Louisville home, a grand jury has indicted one officer in relation to shooting into her neighbor’s apartment — but no officers were indicted for their role in Taylor’s death.

Former officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment and two other officers who opened fire were not indicted.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the results of the grand jury proceedings in a press conference at the Kentucky History Center in Frankfort. He called Taylor’s death a tragedy but said it was his job to put emotions aside and determine whether criminal statutes were violated.