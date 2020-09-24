CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.
This week we asked our career coach, how long can the job search take at this point in the pandemic?
“Even pre-pandemic, I was talking with professionals in corporate roles, I would tell them to expect three to six months in their job search,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said. “My advice to candidates is have patience with these companies. They’ve had a massive shift in what they’ve had to do in terms of their process for recruiting and talent acquisition.”
Alves said those factors have slowed down the hiring process as many companies transition to a fully remote recruitment and onboarding process.
Although it may take longer to find a job, especially if you’re looking in a field that’s been significantly hit, there are factors that can speed up the search.
“How experienced are you in interviewing, how solid is your resume, are you applying for jobs that are aligned with you experience?” Alves said. “These are critical factors in how long your job search will take as well.”