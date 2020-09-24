CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has once again crossed the threshold for more than 2,000 coronavirus cases recorded in a day.
According to the state’s health department, Illinois confirmed 2,257 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.
On Wednesday, the number of new cases in Illinois was 1,848 including 22 additional deaths. The state’s positivity rate sits at 3.5%. As of Thursday, Illinois has recorded a total of 281,371 coronavirus cases, including 8,538 deaths.
Listed below are the places where the coronavirus deaths were recorded:
• Bond County: 1 female 90s
• Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
• Crawford County: 1 female 70s
• DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
• Edgar County: 1 female 80s
• Lake County: 1 male 70s
• Macon County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
• Madison County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
• McLean County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s
• Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
• St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
• Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
• Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker warned that Region 1 in the northwestern part of the state has seen cases climb “at a concerning rate” in recent weeks, and is nearing the point the state might have to impose tougher mitigations, such as forcing bars and restaurants to stop serving customers indoors.
If that region surpasses an average of 8% positivity for three days in a row, Pritzker said the state would require additional restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, as it did this summer in Region 4 (the Metro East area) and Region 7 (Will and Kankakee counties).
“To area residents in Region 1, please wear your masks, encourage others to wear masks, watch your distance, wash your hands, and get your flu shot now to make sure that if you get COVID-19, it won’t be much worse than it otherwise could be,” Pritzker said.
