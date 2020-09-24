LISBON, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Kendall County were conducting a manhunt Thursday evening for a suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous.
The manhunt began before 5 p.m. Route 52 was closed from Route 57 to Lisbon Road, Lisbon Road was closed at Route 52, and Joliet Road was closed at Route 47.
Residents of the village of Lisbon were ordered to shelter in place.
The man for whom Kendall County Sheriff’s police were searching was believed to be armed and dangerous.
Residents were asked to remain in a secure location and report any additional information to police by calling 911.