CHICAGO (CBS) — United Airlines is teaming up with another Chicago company to help passengers feel more comfortable flying again.
It’s rolling out a rapid COVID-19 testing program using the 15-minute test from Abbott Laboratories prior to security screening.
“We really see this as a great opportunity to provide access to testing for our customers. To get them back in the air and traveling as safely as possible,” said Aaron McMillan, managing director of operations policy and support for United.
The airline starts the program October 15 for customers flying from San Francisco to Hawaii. If it works there, United hopes to offer testing at its major hubs across the country.
From now through November 3rd, you will see our employees wearing “I voted” stickers and wristbands in the airport and onboard (even though IAD Flight Attendant Felipe D. took these photos at home 😉). https://t.co/o264C6YV3D #NationalVoterRegistrationDay pic.twitter.com/WhUwRxwa5U
— United Airlines (@united) September 22, 2020