CHICAGO (CBS) — Cancer made its way into an Aurora household, impacting not one – but two there: a mother and daughter.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has more on their fight and how they’re not battling the disease alone.

There’s restaurant in Aurora that serves Italian, priding itself on family-style meals, and members of its own family. One is unable to work at the because of terrible news served up about a month ago.

It’s the second bought of cancer for co-general manager Geny (pronounced Jenny) Olague. Back in July of 2019, Jenny was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer that also had spread to her lymph nodes and started treatment right away.

She fought like a warrior even while enduring the “red devil,” one of the strongest chemo cocktails out there. With surgery, chemo and radiation treatment, she received the all clear in January of 2020.

“Geny started working for us when she was in high school at our restaurant, Maciano’s Pizza and Pastaria in Aurora. She worked her way up to co-general manager and has successfully been a huge part of the business for years,” said GoFundMe organizer Kathleen Paustebach. “She has always been a loyal and caring employee and friend to us.”

Bella is 11 years old and is also a big part of our Maciano’s family, as she can be often found in the restaurant’s dining room hanging out, listening to music and doing her homework there.

About a month ago, Jenny received news that she now had thyroid cancer. She is having surgery to remove her left thyroid and will undergo radiation there after.

Geny’s daughter Bella, who is 11 years old and had just started junior high school via e-learning, was diagnosed with AML, acute myeloid leukemia, which is a rare and aggressive leukemia.

Her coworkers set up a GoFundMe account to help the family. Part of that support includes getting cards with “encouragement, prayers and love during this unimaginable time.”

Click here to see their GoFundMe site and for more information on how to help.

Cards and well wishes can be sent to this address:

Geny Olague or Isabella Vargas

5721 S. Maryland Ave.

Room K676

Chicago IL 60637