(CHICAGO) CBS — Can the Bears really get to 3-0 with a win over the Falcons? If a couple of the guys I talk about in Three Things to Watch, step up, maybe they can.

When Is It Miller Time?

Will the real Anthony Miller please stand up? Miller has been a bit of an enigma in two-plus seasons in Chicago. He’s shown flashes of greatness as a receiver, but there have been too many questions about his focus, and too many games like last week. He had three targets, zero catches, and two big drops. The Falcons pass defense has been atrocious through two games, so look for Miller to make a big play or two on Sunday.

Trevathan Troubles

What’s linebacker Danny Trevathan got left in the tank? Keep your eye on the man in the middle of the Bears defense, at least when he’s actually out on the field. Bears Defensive Coordinator Chuck Pagano said they’ll continue to take him out in certain packages, and Pro Football Focus has him rated third worst among all linebackers through two games. Keep an eye on the 30-year-old if he’s forced into coverage. It might be something the high-octane Falcons offense looks to exploit.

Falcons Forcing Fumbles

Number three is an homage to Charles “Peanut” Tillman, who is a new Hall of Fame nominee. Watch for #54 on the Falcons, Foyesade Oluokun. Two times in the first half of last week’s game he used a peanut-punch to force a fumble. So maybe this is something for David Montgomery and others to watch for as well because he’ll be coming in hot. The Falcons may be punchy in general after blowing a 20-point lead to fall to 0-2.