CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago landmark with structural issues needs your help to stay open.
Roberts Temple Church of God In Christ, at 40th and State streets, needs rehab work and is now on the list of endangered historic places.
This is where the funeral of 14-year-old Emmett Till was held in 1955. Till was brutally murdered in Mississippi and accused of whistling at a white woman.
Till’s mother insisted on an open-casket funeral to show what had been done to him, shocking the nation.
Decades later the woman recanted her story.
The church has been a designated Chicago landmark since 2006.
According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the church has “severe structural issues” and needs rehabilitation funding and partnerships “to ensure long-term viability.”