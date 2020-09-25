CHICAGO (CBS) — Enjoy what will likely be our last taste of summer in Chicago this weekend, with warm and windy conditions on Saturday, before a cool pattern settles in next week.
Temperatures will hit a high of round 80° on Friday, with clear and mild conditions tonight, giving us a low around 63°.
Warm southwesterly winds could gust to 35 mph on Saturday, bringing temperatures well into the mid 80s.
Just like summer for your Saturday. Sunday is our transition day… cool & wet pattern next week. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/vNnapW3F0Y
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) September 25, 2020
Sunday will be a transition day, as a cold front increases the cloud deck, with showers arriving in the afternoon. The high Sunday will be around 79°.
A secondary front arrives early next week and pulls much cooler air across our area all of next week, giving us our first real push of fall air.
Highs will be in the low 60s Monday through Wednesday, and in the upper 50s Thursday and Friday. Overnight temperatures could reach the low 40s by week’s end.