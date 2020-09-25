CHICAGO (CBS) — A domestic dispute at North Riverside Park Mall led to gunfire and forced the mall to close for the rest of the day on Friday, police said.
North Riverside Police said the two suspects are in custody and there is no threat to the community. One person was injured around three p.m.
The mall is closed as police investigate, and residents are asked to avoid the area. It was not immediately clear exactly where the shooting occurred at the mall.
It was at least the third gunfire incident at the mall in the past four months.
There have been two other shootings in recent months. On Father’s Day, a man in his 20s suffered a gunshot wound. The man was conscious and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.
Amid civil unrest in the Chicago area on Sunday, May 31, cameras caught a shooter gunning someone down at close range outside the Olive Garden restaurant on mall grounds. There had been looting going on at the mall around that time.