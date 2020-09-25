CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Dog of the Week is Holt.
He is a smart one-year-old German Shepherd mix. He loves to be active and loves training and is enjoying his new life in the big city.
This cutie came from a shelter in Indiana. Holt is a social dog, loves people and enjoys throwing his toys in the air to leap up and catch them. Holt has it all: looks, smarts and heart!
Holt may be able to share a home with a dog if they have enough space and ability to exercise outside of the home each day.
He is seeking a fun loving owner. Holt has also slowly learned to love cuddling.
Holt, along with many other dog and cats is available to bring home through the PAWS virtual adoption process.
