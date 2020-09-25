DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (AP/CBS) —  Chicago Red Stars defender Sarah Gorden is aiming to go beyond the social media statements and T-shirts to do something to lift up Black lives.

The 28-year-old from Elk Grove Village has put her focus on mental health for young women of color in launching her nonprofit organization, HoodSpace.

Chicago Red Stars’ Sarah Gorden, front, plays the ball as Houston Dash’s Bri Visalli defends during the second half of an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer finals match on July 26, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. Gordon aims to go beyond the social media statements, the T-shirts and the platitudes, and do something to lift up Black lives. The 28-year-old has put her focus on mental health for young women of color in launching her nonprofit organization, HoodSpace. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Gorden seeks to empower women through meditation, yoga and sport. She’s also among a coalition of Black NWSL players who are seeking to address racial injustice.

A GoFundMe site is up and running to cover operating costs for HoodSpaceChi.

 