CHICAGO (AP/CBS) — Chicago Red Stars defender Sarah Gorden is aiming to go beyond the social media statements and T-shirts to do something to lift up Black lives.
The 28-year-old from Elk Grove Village has put her focus on mental health for young women of color in launching her nonprofit organization, HoodSpace.
Gorden seeks to empower women through meditation, yoga and sport. She’s also among a coalition of Black NWSL players who are seeking to address racial injustice.
A GoFundMe site is up and running to cover operating costs for HoodSpaceChi.
