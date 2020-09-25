CHICAGO (CBS)– Wisconsin is back on Chicago’s emergency travel order, so may want to rethink your plans to head to the Wisconsin Dells or Door County this weekend.
Wisconsin was among the five states that will be added to the list on Friday, after their average COVID-19 caseload rose to more than 15 new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.
Wisconsin was first put on the list in late July, but was removed in mid-August, after getting its virus rate back under the threshold for Chicago’s emergency travel order.
The full list of states included in the order, effective Friday, includes: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.
Anyone who visits Wisconsin or another state on the list has to quarantine for two weeks when arriving back in Chicago. There are exceptions for medical care.