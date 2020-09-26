CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
Police said, around 3:30 a.m., the victims were standing next to a car on the 2400 block of West Lithuanian Plaza, when someone in a passing sedan opened fire, shooting each of them.
A 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
A 29-year-old woman was shot in the arm, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg, and took himself to Holy Cross, where he was in good condition.
Another 30-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
No one was in custody Saturday afternoon.
Area One detectives were investigating.