CHICAGO (CBS) — After a cloudy start to the day, skies are clearing for some areas south and east of the city, and temperatures could reach the 80s this afternoon.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, breezy, and mild, with lows in the middle to upper 60s.
Still above average Sunday with 70s. Best chance for a few showers late in the day but not a washout. Enjoy the warmth while you can because much cooler air arrives next week. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/jxJWCqIEhB
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) September 26, 2020
We will stay above average on Sunday, with highs in the lower to middle 70s, and partly to mostly cloudy skies.
A few scattered showers arrive Sunday, with the best chance of rain coming Sunday night into Monday.
Much cooler air arrives next week, with highs sliding from the 60s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, into the 50s by Thursday, when a few more showers are possible.