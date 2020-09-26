DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — After a cloudy start to the day, skies are clearing for some areas south and east of the city, and temperatures could reach the 80s this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, breezy, and mild, with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

We will stay above average on Sunday, with highs in the lower to middle 70s, and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A few scattered showers arrive Sunday, with the best chance of rain coming Sunday night into Monday.

Much cooler air arrives next week, with highs sliding from the 60s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, into the 50s by Thursday, when a few more showers are possible.