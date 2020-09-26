CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday will be mostly sunny, unseasonably warm and very windy in the Chicago area. High temperatures will reach 86 degrees, and winds will be 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Saturday night will be windy, mild and partly cloudy with a low temperature of 67 degrees.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm and less windy. Showers will be possible later in the day, and the high temperature will reach 77 degrees.
Temperatures will cool to the 60s on Monday behind a cold front that crosses the area on Sunday. Lingering showers are possible in the morning, but skies will clear Monday night.
A high pressure system returns Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine, but temperatures will remain cool in the 60s.
By late week it will be time to locate a warm fall coat because another front will cross the are, ushering in some very chilly fall-like temperatures to begin October. Thursday and Friday will have highs only in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.