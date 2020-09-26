CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 2,441 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including an additional 25 confirmed deaths.
Those deaths are as follows:
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Effingham County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Greene County: 1 male 60s
- Hamilton County: 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 50s
- McLean County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s
- Wabash County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 60s
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 286,326, including 8,588 confirmed deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25 is 3.6%. Within the last 24 hours, 65,217 tests have been reported for a total of 5,428,688.
As of Friday night, 1,597 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 355 were in intensive care and 141 were on ventilators.