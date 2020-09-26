CHICAGO (CBS) — Some parents on the North Side are getting a “shame on you” after some fifth graders came down with COVID-19.
The Village of Lake Bluff says all fifth grade students will now be learning from home until at least Oct. 5. At least two students have COVID-19.
Village leaders came out strong Friday night about the reasons why. A statement from the village president says, “For months we have told our community that social gatherings during a pandemic will have consequences.”
School District 65’s board president said, “Families that can’t or won’t make the hard choices that keep COVID-19 out of our buildings should take advantage of remote learning until this crisis is over.”
The village said in two cases parents were slow to report COVID-19 symptoms or test results to school officials.