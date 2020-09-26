DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Lake Bluff, School District 65

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some parents on the North Side are getting a “shame on you” after some fifth graders came down with COVID-19.

The Village of Lake Bluff says all fifth grade students will now be learning from home until at least Oct. 5. At least two students have COVID-19.

Village leaders came out strong Friday night about the reasons why. A statement from the village president says, “For months we have told our community that social gatherings during a pandemic will have consequences.”

School District 65’s board president said, “Families that can’t or won’t make the hard choices that keep COVID-19 out of our buildings should take advantage of remote learning until this crisis is over.”

The village said in two cases parents were slow to report COVID-19 symptoms or test results to school officials.