CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is in custody in connection with the stabbing death of a 5-year-old girl on Chicago’s West Side, and detectives are questioning the 27-year-old who they say is related to the girl.

The 5-year-old has been identified by the medical examiner as Serenity Arrington.

Neighbors said they saw Serenity just the other day, and now they can’t believe she is gone. They described her as happy and friendly.

A 27-year-old woman is in custody at Area 4 this morning suspected of stabbing a 5-year-old girl to death in Chicago’s East Garfield Park. Police say the two are related but wouldn’t confirm their exact relationship. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/4FE1fHPt24 — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) September 27, 2020

Saturday morning police got a call for a person stabbed on Fulton Boulevard near Kedzie Avenue in East Garfield Park.

Serenity had multiple stab wounds. Neighbors tried to help her before paramedics got there. Paramedics arrived and rushed her to Stroger Hospital where she died minutes later.

It is not clear what led to the stabbing, but the suspect walked up to officers and was taken into custody at the scene. Detectives are investigating to see if the 27-year-old suspect has a history of mental illness.

“Detectives are looking into that, so they’re touching base with that and with DCFS and everything else,” said Officer Jose Jara.

“It’s just sad, just out of nowhere,” said neighbor Jose Maljar. “I seen her just yesterday and today in the morning she’s gone. It’s just sad.”

Police say they received multiple calls for service to the home in East Garfield Park, but did not say why.

Charges are pending against the 27-year-old woman.