CHICAGO (CBS) — A 66-year-old man is dead and another man was wounded in a shooting in Englewood Sunday evening.
The shooting happened at 6:43 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Bishop Street, police said.
The men, the second of whom is 54, were on the street near a vehicle when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.
The 66-year-old man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
The younger man was shot in the right leg and was taken to the same hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.
Area One detectives were investigating late Sunday.