CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking into the gruesome discovery of a woman’s body in the north branch of the Chicago River.
Two people found the body near Playlot Park on the west border of Lakeview.
The woman had been stabbed to death, according to Chicago police. She had a number of wounds to her face and neck.
Her death is now being treated as a homicide investigation.
The only details known about the victim are that she seems to be in her 20s and was wearing a black shirt and black jeans.